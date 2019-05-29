Dimple Kapadia to return as Chulbul Pandey’s mom in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Actor Salman Khan and is all set to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. And now the reports claim that actor Dimple Kapadia will return to play his mother Naini Devi in the film.

Dimple was seen in the original 2010 film Dabangg but her character died at the end of the film. There was just a mention of Naini Devi in the second instalment but she did not feature in the film. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the actor will be seen in a full fledged role in Dabangg 3, which is a prequel.

Not only Dimple and Salman, Dabangg 3 will also bring back Sonakshi Sinha as Chulbul’s wife, Rajjo; Arbaaz Khan as Chulbul’s half-brother Makhanchand Pandey or Makkhi and Mahie Gill as Makkhi’s wife Nirmala. The new additions to the star cast include Nikitin Dheer and Kannada star Sudeep as the antagonists.

The first shooting schedule of the film was shot at Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Salman also released a few pictures of the location and his look from the film on social media. A report in Mumbai Mirror also confirmed that Salman will be seen performing a special dance number titled Munna Badnaam Hua. Earlier, Malaika Arora had performed the hit number Munni Badnam Hui in the original instalment.

Dimple recently made headlines for bagging a Christopher Nolan film, Tenet. Mumbai-based talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats had revealed in an IANS interview that Dimple was auditioned by the casting director and Nolan. A portion of the film will reportedly be shot in India and the shoot will begin by August or September. It is expected to release in July next year.

First Published: May 29, 2019 13:49 IST