Disha Patani, Kartik Aaryan team up for Anees Bazmee’s rom-com, to play college lovers

Actors Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan have joined hands for Anees Bazmee’s next film - a romantic comedy to be produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to go on the floor towards the middle of the year.

Disha confirmed the news in a statement and said, “I play a girl-next-door in this one, someone I could easily relate to. The characters are college students and there can be no better co-star than Kartik, who is a pro at comedies.” Producer Bhushan said, “This one is a classic Anees Bazmee style rib-tickler romcom which will have everyone in splits.”

He also praised Kartik for his acting and said Disha manages to slip into her characters effortlessly. “I have seen Disha’s work (Bharat, produced by Bhushan). She is a good performer. It’s always interesting to present a fresh pairing on screen,” he added.

The film will be Anees Bazmee’s first rom-com after two decades (Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha released in 1998) that starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol . Anees said, “My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast and now I’m looking forward to this one.”

This wil be Kartik’s third film with producer Bhushan after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the recently announced remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. “I’m sure it will be a crazy, fun ride, Anees Bazmee style,” Kartik said.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 14:50 IST