Inside Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s elegant sea-facing house, Disha Patani and Rakul Preet Singh step out in masks

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:35 IST

Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s home, perfect for romantic sunsets and fun family time

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently bought a stunning new house for his family, but the one he is living in currently is nothing less than magical either. Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput have created a home for themselves that is full of life and love.

Chiranjeevi Sarja funeral: Wife Meghana Raj breaks down, Yash and Kiccha Sudeep pay their last respects

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last rites were performed on Monday afternoon at his family’s farmhouse in Kanakapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Fans came out on the streets in large numbers to bid adieu to him.

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: See her 10 best family pics with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and others

Actor Sonam Kapoor turns 35 years old on Tuesday and to get the celebrations started, we bring you the 10 best pictures from her family album. After spending almost two months away from her parents in Delhi due to the coronavirus lockdown, Sonam returned to Mumbai on Sunday and is ready to ring in her birthday with her family.

Shilpa Shetty cuts birthday cake baked by Raj Kundra, with help from son Viaan and daughter Samisha. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a family picture to wrap up her birthday celebrations. Her businessman husband Raj Kundra baked her a delicious-looking cake that their son Viaan cut on his mom’s behalf.

Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh step out after weeks in lockdown, are greeted by swarm of paparazzi. See pics

A day after actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted strolling at Marine Drive in Mumbai, other Bollywood actors have also taken advantage of the relaxation in lockdown rules. On Monday, actors Disha Patani and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted outdoors.

