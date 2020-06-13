Disha Patani’s birthday: Tiger Shroff shares goofy video of his ‘rockstar’, his mom Ayesha wishes ‘Deeeeshu’

bollywood

Actor Disha Patani got an early birthday wish from her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff. He shared a throwback video of her all happy and excited, after gobbling down a feast.

“3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar,” she captioned his post. In the video, Disha is seen at what seems to be a restaurant, grooving to Like It Like That by Cardi B. She commented on his post, “Thank you superstar.”

Tiger’s sister Krishna also left a comment on his post. “Cutest EVER,” she wrote. Her boyfriend Eban Hyams also wished Disha a ‘Happy Bday’. Tiger’s mother Ayesha made a special post about Disha on her Instagram account. “Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani,” she captioned a selfie of the two.

The couple’s fans loved seeing the video. “You guys are my fav Bollywood couple,” read a comment. “Happy bday my favvvvv of all tym god blesss uuùuuuu,” read another comment.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for years now but have never confirmed their relationship. “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice,” she once said about dating Tiger.

