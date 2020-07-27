e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Divya Dutta says she was dropped from many films at the last minute: ‘It used to feel like a huge sense of loss’

Divya Dutta says she was dropped from many films at the last minute: ‘It used to feel like a huge sense of loss’

Divya Dutta said that she has been thrown out of many films at the last minute, but did not let the rejections get to her.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divya Dutta said that she has learnt to take rejection in her stride.
Divya Dutta said that she has learnt to take rejection in her stride.
         

Divya Dutta opened up about being dropped from several films in the past. She said that she was initially hurt but she eventually learnt to deal with it and make the best of the opportunities she had.

In an interview with The Times of India, Divya said, “It used to feel like a huge sense of loss, coming and being rejected or being told on the phone that someone else has been roped in. I’ve been dropped out of many movies at the last minute so that hurts because you feel sheer helplessness because you know how good you could’ve been in that role.”

Divya said that her mother helped her take the rejections in her stride. “My mother used to ask ‘Why are you upset?’ then I would say, mom, ‘I’ve been thrown out of the film, why? I don’t know.’ So she says ‘Does that stop your life? Life never stops and tomorrow’s another day.’ In fact, it’s strange that the people who have dropped me, I have worked with them a few years later with better roles,” she said.

Also read | Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’

Though rejections can affect one’s morale, Divya said that it was important to make the best of the opportunities one got. “It’s your life and so you have to make what comes your way and there’s no other way. So I think I have been that way, wanting to leave all these rejections and get the best of what I had.”

Divya made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. She went on to star in films such as Veer-Zaara, Aaja Nachle, Delhi-6, Heroine and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. In 2018, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the social drama Irada. Her next release is the same-sex love story, Sheer Qorma, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, co-starring Swara Bhasker and Shabana Azmi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In