Dwayne Johnson fan Varun Dhawan transforms into The Rock in fan video, watch

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:18 IST

Varun Dhawan, a fan of Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, has shared a video where we get to see him as the legendary Hollywood actor, better known as The Rock. The video was originally edited and shared by a fan of Varun, with the handle called “_Varun,dhaone24”.

Varun posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “If you smell........ (theme kicks in ) and I wake up ,” a riff on The Rock’s catchphrase. In the video,Varun’s face can be seen imposed upon Dwayne’s body as he goes about his business as the world famous body builder and fighter.

Varun has never shied away from showing his love for The Rock publicly. He took to social media to praise the Hollywood star’s films, including, Hobbs & Shaw.“Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best (sic)” Varun had tweeted at the time of release.

About Varun, Dwayne had said last year, “He is such a big fan. I’ve interacted with him before on social media. And I know, he is a big star in India.”

As per the latest Forbes’ list, Dwayne earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020 including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller Red Notice. He also benefited from his Project Rock fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in filmmaker dad David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and is a reboot of David’s 1995 blockbuster of the same name. The new film is ready for release but has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The original movie featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Wishing a happy birthday to his dad, Varun had written last month, “Happy birthday Papa!! Thank u for teaching me to handle success and failure.Thank you for not only being my dad... but also my friend!.”

