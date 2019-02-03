Ek ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office day 2: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film shows little growth, collects Rs 7 crore

Sonam Kapoor’s Ek ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had registered an average opening at the box office on day one and was expected to show growth during the weekend.

The film received a thumbs up from critics and made Rs 3.30 crore on Friday. However, the film showed just 40% growth on Saturday with collections of around Rs 4 crore, as per early estimates.

Earlier film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, in a Hindustan Times report before the film’s release, had cited the less number of screens to be a reason for the film’s slow start. He had, however, claimed that the film is expected to rise slowly amid the positive word of mouth.

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and Abhishek Duhan, the film has been hailed by the moviegoers for touching upon the subject of homosexuality.

Sonam portrays the role of Sweety, a girl in a same sex relationship who goes on to reject several marriage proposals while hiding her secret from her family.

The title of the film is derived from the popular romantic number from Anil’s 1994 film 1942: A Love Story. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by her brother Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Akshay Oberoi of Pizza fame as one of Sonam’s admirers whereas South star Regina Cassandra plays her love interest in the film.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 10:53 IST