Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam continue to promote their films post release. See pics
A host of Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.bollywood Updated: Feb 02, 2019 18:14 IST
Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut has returned from her Switzerland vacation and was spotted at the airport in smart casuals. Soon afterwards, the actor along with her co-star Ankita Lokhande visited the Bombay Stock Exchange as part of the film’s promotions. While Kangana looked as royal as her onscreen avatar in a silk sari, Ankita was in a simple white dress. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 64.65 crore in all three versions: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at the domestic box office.
Kareena Kapoor sparked off rumours that she will be starring in Dabangg 3 as she was spotted with producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz had produced and starred with brother Salman Khan in both the previous instalments of the film, and had served as director of Dabanng 2. Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted on a stroll in his usual chirpy self.
The team of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, including Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Regina Cassandra and director Shelly Chopra Dhar continued the promotions of the film, which has opened to positive reviews but registered average collections of Rs 3 crore on Friday.
A host of Bollywood actors including Mirziya actor Saiyami Kher, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Yami Gautam, Sameera Reddy and Isha Koppikar attended designer Anita Dongre’s show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
On the other hand, gym regulars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen goofing around in front of the paparazzi. Malaika Arora, too, was clicked post her yoga session. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who will now be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi, was seen hiding his face on being spotted by the media outside a gym.
Actor Akshay Kumar, who will now be seen in Mission Mangal and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi stepped out for dinner with wife and writer Twinkle Khanna. Actor Kriti Sanon was also spotted at the same restaurant.
Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was spotted at the Mumbai airport while Sonchiriya actor Bhumi Pednekar was seen visiting the Tips office in Khar.
First Published: Feb 02, 2019 18:13 IST