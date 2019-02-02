Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam continue to promote their films post release. See pics

Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut has returned from her Switzerland vacation and was spotted at the airport in smart casuals. Soon afterwards, the actor along with her co-star Ankita Lokhande visited the Bombay Stock Exchange as part of the film’s promotions. While Kangana looked as royal as her onscreen avatar in a silk sari, Ankita was in a simple white dress. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 64.65 crore in all three versions: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at the domestic box office.

Kangana Ranaut t at Bombay Stock Exchange. (Varinder Chawla)

Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut at Bombay Stock Exchange. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor sparked off rumours that she will be starring in Dabangg 3 as she was spotted with producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz had produced and starred with brother Salman Khan in both the previous instalments of the film, and had served as director of Dabanng 2. Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted on a stroll in his usual chirpy self.

Taimur Ali Khan spotted with his nanny. (Varinder Chawla)

The team of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, including Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Regina Cassandra and director Shelly Chopra Dhar continued the promotions of the film, which has opened to positive reviews but registered average collections of Rs 3 crore on Friday.

Regina Cassandra, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Shelly Chopra Dhar during the promotions of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. (Varinder Chawla)

A host of Bollywood actors including Mirziya actor Saiyami Kher, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Yami Gautam, Sameera Reddy and Isha Koppikar attended designer Anita Dongre’s show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Isha Koppikar, Yami Gautam, Sameera Reddy and Saiyami Kher at Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, gym regulars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen goofing around in front of the paparazzi. Malaika Arora, too, was clicked post her yoga session. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who will now be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi, was seen hiding his face on being spotted by the media outside a gym.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Malaika Arora and Kartik Aaryan. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Akshay Kumar, who will now be seen in Mission Mangal and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi stepped out for dinner with wife and writer Twinkle Khanna. Actor Kriti Sanon was also spotted at the same restaurant.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was spotted at the Mumbai airport while Sonchiriya actor Bhumi Pednekar was seen visiting the Tips office in Khar.

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Bhumi Pednekar spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 18:13 IST