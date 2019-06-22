Emraan Hashmi shares first look from Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre, see pic

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who will share the screen space with Amitah Bachchan for the first time in Chehre, has shared his first look from the upcoming film. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre is a mystery thriller.

Sharing the picture, Emraan tweeted Saturday, “Laakh laga de zamana ujaalo pe chehre Shama se bhi hote hain roshan chehre - Rumi Jaffery”.

Emraan earlier announced the film on Twitter, sharing a picture from the muhurat. “One more off the bucket list as I start shooting for a mystery thriller #Chehre with the legendary @SrBachchan, produced by @anandpandit63 and directed by #RumiJaffery stellar cast : @annukapoor_ @tweet2rhea @kriti_official @siddhanthkapoor #RaghubirYadav@apmpictures,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Amitabh completed his part of the shoot for the film’s first schedule. He had been sharing pictures from sets as he shot for the movie. He recently delivered a 14-minute single take for a shot, impressing all on sets. Oscar-winning sound artist Resul Pookutty tweeted about it, saying: “Today @SrBachchan marked another history in Indian cinema.Last day last shot of first schedule of #Chehre @anandpandit63 he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped!Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world.” Amitabh was his modest self and responded: “Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of ..”

Today @SrBachchan marked another history in Indian cinema.Last day last shot of first schedule of #Chehre @anandpandit63 he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped!Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world🙏 pic.twitter.com/OhM35kq8n7 — resul pookutty (@resulp) June 16, 2019

Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of .. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/wWbQTevPac — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor. Chehre releases on February 21, 2020.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 15:42 IST