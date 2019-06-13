Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani take newborn daughter Miraya home. See pics

Actor Esha Deol and her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani were spotted outside a Mumbai hospital with their newborn daughter Miraya and elder daughter Radhya on Thursday. They posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the hospital as they made their way home.

Esha was seen in a lavender floral dress , carrying Radhya in her arms. Bharat was seen in a light blue shirt and white pants, carrying Miraya, who was wrapped in a white blanket.

Esha Deol with her husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Radhya and Miraya.

Announcing the birth of her daughter, Esha took to Instagram, where she shared a poster: “Welcome to our tribe. Baby girl Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Big sister Radhya. Proud parents Esha and Bharat.” She captioned the image: “Thank you very much for the love and blessings.” She also shared a photo of Radhya and wrote, “I’m being promoted to big sister.”

Esha, who is the daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra and actor-politician Hema Malni, married Bharat in June 2012. The two welcomed Radhya, in 2017.

In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Esha revealed the inspiration behind her daughters’ names. “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together.”

