Esha Gupta makes relationship with Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar Instagram official. See pic

Esha Gupta makes relationship with Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar Instagram official. See pic

Esha Gupta has shared a picture with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar, who is currently isolating in Spain.

bollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Esha Gupta poses with her boyfriend.
Esha Gupta poses with her boyfriend.
         

Actor Esha Gupta has made her relationship with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar Instagram official. She posted a picture with Manuel, a Spain-based businessman, on Instagram on Monday.

She captioned the post, “te amo mucho mi amor,” which translates to “I love you so much, my love.” In the picture, Esha and Manuel can be seen with their arms around each other, wearing black, standing in what seems to be a hotel lobby. The post has been ‘liked’ close to 100000 times. “Black love,” wrote one person. “Cuteee,” wrote another.

 

View this post on Instagram

te amo mucho mi amor ♥️

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Esha had spoken about Manuel, without identifying him, in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times. She had said that he is currently in Spain, and has been a calming factor in her life. She said, “My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me.”

Also read: Esha Gupta on dealing with Covid-19 crisis: I’m treating this as a war-like situation

Esha added, “I am trying to keep myself calm and also taking care of my health… treating it like a war situation. (I am) Not hoarding food like many other people, because I know that’s wrong and I’m also making sure that I don’t overdo or waste things. The more I save today, it’s all the better for my tomorrow.”

