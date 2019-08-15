Esha Gupta tweets Republic Day greeting on Independence Day, gets trolled: ‘Parade ka wait mat karna,’ says Twitter

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Actor Esha Gupta, on the occasion of Independence Day shared a Republic Day greeting on Twitter, for which she was promptly trolled. Esha claimed that her account had been hacked.

The original tweet, which has now been deleted, was a stock Republic Day greeting, sourced from Shutterstock. Esha wrote on Twitter a couple of hours later that she had gained back control of her account. “Account hacked please don’t open or respond to any DM through this account,” she wrote. “Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking),” she added.

Taking a dig at the several people who’d commented about the goof-up, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y’all troller are too much.”

Account hacked please don’t open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking). — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise😂) y’all troller are too much🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Many Twitter users had pointed out the error in response to the original tweet. “It’s not Republic Day ma’am. It’s independence Day,” one person wrote. “Didi, Parade ka wait mat karna TV chalu karke (Sister, don’t wait for the parade on TV),” wrote another. Others jokingly replied with different incorrect greetings. “Yes..Happy New Year to you too,” one person wrote. “Did you mean, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi?” wrote another. Some users also shared memes from Super 30, 2.0 and other popular films.

Esha recently made headlines after she accused a Delhi-based restaurateur of sexual harassment. He denied the claims.

