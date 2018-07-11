Even without Ranbir Kapoor, the Kapoor clan’s new Paris pics are stunning

Her son Ranbir Kapoor might have bailed, but Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations are still going strong. Along with four generations of the Kapoor family, Neetu shared updates of her Parisian adventures on social media.

The family sans Ranbir—Neetu’s husband Rishi Kapoor, her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor, their daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara—were spotted having a lunch at a restaurant overlooking the iconic Eiffel Tower. She captioned the picture, “Super charged to see the Eiffel Tower.”

The picture shows four generations of Kapoor women posing for the camera with the Eiffel Tower in the background and bright blue skies above it.

Previously, pictures of the family’s Disneyland trip also made it to social media. One of the pictures, shared by Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni, shows their daughter Samara posing at Disneyland with the iconic magic castle in the background. She’s wearing a t-shirt with several Disney princesses on it.

Bharat also posted several other pictures from Paris, including one from an intimate family dinner that also had Ranbir in attendance.

Ranbir’s latest film, the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, has made Rs 270 crore so far at the box office. He is currently filming Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji.

