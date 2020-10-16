Faraaz Khan’s family thanks Salman Khan for help, PM Narendra Modi biopic producer files complaint after online threat

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:28 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Salman Khan pays Faraaz Khan’s medical bills, ailing actor’s family says ‘May God bless him and give him a long life’

Ailing actor Faraaz Khan’s family has thanked Salman Khan for providing financial aid. Faraaz, who is hospitalised in Bengaluru, remains critical. Faraz’s family had set up a fundraiser for him online, detailing his illness and listing the hospital expenses as Rs 25 lakh.

PM Narendra Modi biopic producer threatened on Facebook, files complaint after being blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Amit B Wadhwani, co-producer of the PM Narendra Modi biopic, has filed a complaint with the cyber cell after receiving threats online. Wadhwani has said that a Facebook account by the name of Optimistix Optimistix had left a threatening comment on one of his posts.

Singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for Covid-19

Singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for Covid-19. The noted singer was to leave for Los Angeles to be with his US-based family for his birthday on October 20. The news was confirmed by his team on Facebook.

Aditya Narayan dismisses reports that he’s ‘bankrupt’, says he was touched when industry friends offered financial help

Singer and reality show host Aditya Narayan has dismissed reports that he is ‘bankrupt’, and has said that he was touched after industry friends offered him assistance after reading the reports.

Neha Kakkar says it was ‘love at first sight’ with Rohanpreet Singh, shares a new loved-up pic

Singer Neha Kakkar posted a new picture with Rohanpreet Singh, ahead of the release of her new album Nehu Da Vyah. There has been much speculation of her wedding with former Mujhse Shaadi Karoge participant, although the duo hasn’t said a word.

