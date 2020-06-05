e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Farah Khan says son Czar is available for shampoo commercials, shows off his shiny hair in ‘hypnotising’ video

Farah Khan says son Czar is available for shampoo commercials, shows off his shiny hair in ‘hypnotising’ video

Farah Khan has shared a video of her son Czar who is seen moving his head to and fro to show off his silky mane.

bollywood Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:12 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farah Khan’s son Czar has grown his hair during lockdown.
Farah Khan’s son Czar has grown his hair during lockdown.
         

Farah Khan is hypnotised with son Czar’s silky mane and believes he is perfect for shampoo ads. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker shared a video of him swaying his head in excitement on Instagram along with the announcement that the 12-year-old is open to featuring in shampoo commercials.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Im hypnotised!! Sm happy effects of this lockdown.. czar gets to grow out his hair( clearly not using the hairband his mother so painstakingly knitted).. i can keep watching his hair in slo mo.. it calms me. p.s - he s available for shampoo commercials.”

 

The video invited interesting reactions from many of her industry friends. Shilpa Shetty reacted, “Awwww nazar na lage.” Tabu dropped several laughing emojis in the comments section, post which Farah asked her to send a similar video of her dog, Chinnu.

Farah had also knitted a woollen hairband for Czar which actually turned out to be something else. Sharing the picture of the final product which Czar wore around his neck, she had written, “Is it a Mask?? Is it a hairband!!? My multipurpose knitted piece of mothers lov is finally done! See how happy my son looks wearing it. #czar #knitknitknit #maakapyaar.”

 

Hindustantimes

She had earlier shared the progress during her knitting session with a picture of the unfinished piece. “I started knitting a hair band for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of italy?? whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!! Any suggestions?” she had written.

Also read: Chintu Ka Birthday movie review: Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome film feels like a bite of sugary cake during these bleak times

Czar had also released his first single, titled Need to Survive during lockdown. The rap song was based on the coronavirus crisis. He wrote and composed the lyrics of the rap song and shot it at his terrace. The video was directed by his sister Diva and edited by sister Anya.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In