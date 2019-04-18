Farhan Akhhtar posts new Shibani Dandekar pic, but she shares his heart with this one

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar never shies away from flaunting his love for girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on social media and his latest Instagram post only emphasises his affection for her. In his latest post, Farhan has shared a picture showing Shibani along with his dog Jimbo.

Farhan posted two heart emojis on the post. In the pic, Shibani is seen hugging Jimbo lovingly even as the dog looks miffed with something. Even fans pointed out the same. “Damn.. the dog looks so pissed..did he watch KALANK? @faroutakhtar,” one of them wrote.

This is not the first time Jimbo has found himself on Farhan’s Instagram account. Earlier, too, the actor-filmmaker shared a picture where he is chilling with the dog on a couch.

Farhan has been dating Shibani for a long time now. He was married for 16 years to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and has two daughters Shakya and Akira with her. They announced their separation in 2016.

Shibani and Farhan have been sharing pictures from their picturesque holidays recently. On the work front, Farhan has completed work on The Sky Is Pink where he will be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. He was last seen in Arjun Rampal’s Daddy where he played Dawood.

