Farhan Akhtar donates PPE kits to hospitals, promises rewards to fans who do the same

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has donated 1000 PPE kits to Mumbai hospitals.

bollywood Updated: May 08, 2020 10:00 IST
Asian News International
Farhan Akhtar has donated 1000 PPE kits.
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday announced that he has contributed 1000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help coronavirus frontline workers.

The 46-year-old actor shared the information on social media and stressed about the need for more supply of PPE kits in hospitals for the medical team and staff. The actor through a recorded video message on Twitter revealed that he "personally" has contributed 1000 PPE kits to the government hospitals and also appealed to the people to donate as much as they can.

 

He later detailed the cost of the PPE kits, guided his followers on how they can make the contribution, and also mentioned that he would personally extend his thanks to everyone. "Every PPE kit cost Rs 650, and they will be provided to the hospitals most in need."

Also read: Dil Chahta Hai recreated by Shankar Mahadevan for life in lockdown, features Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar

Akhtar then shared the link of the website where people can visit and donate PPE kits to the corona warriors. "And for your donation, I would like to personally thank you. Either through a mention on a post, recorded video, or a video call," the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor added.

Besides Farhan Akhtar, actor Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha are also raising funds for donating PPE kits to healthcare workers.

