Farhan Akhtar, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar attend photo exhibition on his dad Javed Akhtar, see pics

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:33 IST

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and Shabana Azmi came together to inaugurate a photo exhibition on Javed Akhtar on Thursday. The exhibition commemorates the life and works of the scriptwriter and poet.

Put together by well-known photojournalist Pradeep Chandra and eminent film historian SMM Ausaja, the show is titled The World of Javed Akhtar. It comprises around 124 rare photographs, paintings, sketches, film posters, lobby cards and personal memorabilia of the film personality.

Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi at the show.

In pictures from the inauguration, Farhan, accompanied by girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Zoya, Shabana and Javed can be seen looking at the rich array of pictures and other memorabilia.

Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya and Javed Akhtar look at the pictures.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Javed was among the most prolific scriptwriter, forming a formidable combination with Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan. Together, they wrote some of the most iconic films of the Hindi film industry including Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, Trishul, Mr India, Don, Shaan, Kaala Patthar and Dostana to name a few.

Javed explains details about a particular picture to his son, Farhan.

The Akhtars inaugurate the show.

Javed Akhtar speaks at the show.

Farhan, Shibani, Raju Hirani and Poonam Dhillon at the show.

Speaking about the exhibition, Pradeep said, “I have known and observed Javed saab since the early seventies, when he was rising as a scriptwriter. It is years of admiration that has culminated in this tribute. I have been working on the show for the last 10 months and the audience will get to see his entire life in visuals starting from his great great grandfather. With each picture there will be descriptive captions, written by Nasreen Munni Kabir. For instance when Javed saab used to live in Bhopal, he watched Jab pyar kisi se hota hai three times, not knowing that 12 years later he would be writing a script for the same director Nasir saab.”

Both his children - Farhan and Zoya - are successful film personalities. Zoya’s body of work includes films like Gully Boy, Netflix’s Ghost Stories and Lust Stories and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while Farhan created a splash in 2001 with Dil Chahta Hai and went on to deliver hits like Bhag Milkha Bhag, Rock On!! and Don 2.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

