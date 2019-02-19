Farhan Akhtar, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar share loved-up pics from their beach holiday

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the newest ‘It’ couple of Bollywood are on a beach holiday. The couple shared pictures from their vacation on their respective Instagram handles.

In the many pictures and video clips shared by the couple, we see them posing for the camera in one, giving us a view of the ocean/sea in another, indulging in some sweet PDA by matching pictures for the camera, giving a dekko at the food they are having or simply showing off their beach swimwear.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are on a beach holiday.

Along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Farhan and Shibani are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. Barring Ranbir and, some extent, Alia, none of the rest has openly spoken about their respective relationships.

Also read: Not just Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, these 5 actors made Gully Boy extraordinary

However, in a recent interview, Shibani had said that she doesn’t feel the need to speak about her relationship status with Farhan in public. “I don’t feel anything about that at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”

More pictures from Farhan and Shibani’s tropical beach holiday.

While rumours had been doing the rounds for a while about the couple, the first pictures of them together (or commenting on each other’s photos) first began to appear, sometime in 2018. Ever since, they have often put up pictures of them together. Even their comments seem to suggest that the two are definitely in love.

Farhan had recently put up an emotional post on Instagram along with a picture of Shibani and himself and said: “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you,” he continued, “Either way, it’s a gift from the universe.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:02 IST