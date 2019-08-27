Farhan Akhtar wishes girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on her birthday with a cryptic tweet, she says ‘Love you Foo’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:03 IST

Actor Farhan Akhtar shared an adorable birthday wish for girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on Tuesday, who turned 39 this year. The actor posted a beautiful picture of Shibani with a special message.

Farhan captioned the picture, “Happy birthday sunshine. May you always have reason to smile. Love you loads @shibanidandekar #womenwhodontlook60.” Shibani, too, replied in a similar manner, saying, “Love you Foo” along with a heart and a few laughing emojis.

Farhan and Shibani recently walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. Dressed in colour-coordinated ethnic ensembles, the two couldn’t keep their eyes off each other as they walked hand in hand for designer Payal Singhal.

Farhan also shared a picture from the fashion show on Instagram and wrote, “Colourful times with @shibanidandekar to celebrate 20 years of designer @payalsinghal .. #lakmefashionweek.” Shibani had teased him about his usual colour choice of grey and beige as she wrote in the comments section, “Not so beige and grey huh Foo.”

Shibani also shared a video from the event and wrote in the caption, “In case you missed me walking like a dude on the runway whatever bro in my head I felt like I was walking like GiGi Hadid.”

The couple is often spotted together and share pictures of each other on Instagram. Farhan had once written in one of his social media posts, “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you,” he wrote, “Either way, it’s a gift from the universe.” They were even rumoured to have be engaged when Farhan shared a picture of them holding hands, showing off their new rings.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas’ victory moment at VMAs, Sophie Turner kisses Joe Jonas post their big win. See pics

Farhan will now be seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. He was last seen in The Fakir of Venice, which sank at the box office without a trace. He is currently training for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, in which he plays a boxer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 13:02 IST