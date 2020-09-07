FAU-G not conceptualised by Sushant Singh Rajput: Game developer refutes ‘completely false’ rumours

bollywood

Indian game developer nCore Games refuted rumours that the recently announced multiplayer action game FAU-G (Fearless And United - Guards) is the brainchild of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a statement issued on their Twitter handle, the company also addressed claims that the poster was plagiarised.

“This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumors on social media that FAU:G was conceptualized by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless. nCore was founded in 2019 by an Indian entrepreneur Mr. Vishal Gondal and Mr Dayanadhi MG & others who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU:G game,” the statement read.

“Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from ShutterStock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game Title Screen and in-game art soon,” it added.

‘Necessary actions’ will be taken by nCore Games and its founders against perpetrators of the ‘baseless and fake news’, the statement said.

Last week, Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G, seen as a made-in-India alternative to popular multiplayer shooting game PUBG, which was recently banned by the Indian government. The actor said that the game was in fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for an ‘aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)’ India.

FAU-G will teach players about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Twenty per cent of revenue generated from the app will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer, an initiative that raises funds for families of members of the armed forces. The game is likely to be launched by the end of October and will be based on real-life conflicts encountered by the Indian security forces.

