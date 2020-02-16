Filmfare Awards red carpet pics: Deepika Padukone chooses Ranveer Singh’s suit, Alia Bhatt looks uber glam. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:33 IST

Saturday night’s Filmfare Awards were a star-studded affair. Bollywood actors descended on the red carpet in their best outfits for the awards ceremony, held this year in Guwahati, Assam.

Among the most stylish appearances were Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. Alia, who took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Gully Boy, shared multiple pictures of her pink and yellow dress on Instagram.

Ayushmann attended the awards night with his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap. He won the Best Actor (Critics) award for Article 15. Ranveer arrived solo in his sequined black suit with shoulder pads. His wife and actor Deepika Padukone revealed that it was her who selected the outfit for him. “Guess who chose his suit for tonight!?yours truly,” Deepika wrote in the comments. “But I have to give him credit for listening to me,” she added.

Bhumi also shared a picture of herself in red gown, hugging her Best Actress (Critics) award. “Holding her tight Thank you @filmfare,” she wrote. Bhumi won the award for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh. Her co-star from the film, Taapsee Pannu also shared the award with her. She arrived for the ceremony in a gown that made her look like a butterfly. She also shared a note dedicated to Bhumi on Instagram. “Together in it... from the long reading sessions , workshops , the intense long hours of getting ready for shoot, longer hours of living under those prosthetics and now standing together to celebrate what might be the most special film of our lives. Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar will live in us for ever. Cheers Jiji,” she wrote.

Also read: Filmfare Awards 2020 full list of winners: Gully Boy’s 13 wins make history, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh take top awards

Ananya Panday won the Best Debut Female award for Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She shared a picture with her award on Instagram. “Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!! Filmfare for Best Debut (female) 2020 Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai and the entire team! Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @manishmalhotra05 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @dop007 and the entire cast and crew of SOTY 2 my team - @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @vardannayak @makeupbystacygomes @shnoy09 @fionadsouza14 this would be impossible without you guys my family!!! Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I’ll make u proud,” she captioned her post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more