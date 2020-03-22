e-paper
FIR against Kanika Kapoor ‘like a witch-hunt’, says Mini Mathur; terms trolls a ‘swarm of sh*t flies’

Mini Mathur was viciously trolled after she tweeted for compassion for Kanika Kapoor. The actor has now responded to the criticism.

bollywood Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Mini Mathur has tweeted for a more compassionate reaction to Kanika Kapoor, saying she can be irresponsible but she isn’t immoral.
         

Actor Mini Mathur has never been afraid of social media criticism and believes in calling a spade a spade. Commenting on singer Kanika Kapoor testing coronavirus positive and being accused of negligence, she wrote on Twitter, “I don’t know @TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY? Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed? YES. Is she criminal & Immoral ? NO. The FIR is like a witch-hunt ! Be compassionate. She is ill.” Multiple FIRs have been lodged against the singer for negligence as she left a trail of politicians and bureaucrats who came in contact with her. 

 

 

Kanika Kapoor, known for songs such as Baby Doll and Chittiya Kaliyan, landed at the Mumbai airport on March 9 from London but did not put herself in self-quarantine as is advised by the government for travellers from the UK. She finished her work assignments in Mumbai and then travelled to Lucknow and Kanpur where she attended social events. Those she met, including top politicians and bureaucrats, have been put under quarantine and are being tested for Covid-19. The singer was booked for negligence after testing positive for coronavirus.

While most have criticized Kanika for her behaviour, others like Sonam Kapoor and Mini asked for compassion. Mini also replied to a man who said that “Bollywood peoples” need to show more responsibility. “Bollywood peoples need to be more agile towards responsibility. You guys have taken India as granted. Being a public figure don’t portray yourself as innocent. You guys have more access to right information but your behaviour is worst than 5 year old child,” the man wrote.

In answer, Mini said, “‘Bollywood peoples’ indeed. I’m going now be agile. You seem responsible enough for the country.”

She also acknowledged the trolling she has received after the tweet on Kanika, “Twitter trolls are a swarm of shit flies waiting to devour a piece of fruit. I’m glad I can tweet & feed them once in a while.”

