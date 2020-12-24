Flowers make Athiya Shetty happy, ‘lover boy’ KL Rahul makes her wish come true. See cute social media exchange

bollywood

Updated: Dec 24, 2020

Rumoured couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had an adorable exchange on social media on Wednesday, when the actor expressed her love for flowers, and the cricketer made her wish come true. Athiya and Rahul often banter on social media, leading to speculations about their relationship.

Sharing a picture of herself, holding a bunch of sunflowers, Athiya captioned her post, “Flowers make me happy.” And guess what Rahul had for her in the comments section: some virtual flowers. “Aww,” one person wrote in reply to his comment. “You both,” wrote another. One person called Rahul a ‘lover boy’. In November, Rahul shared a sweet birthday post for Athiya on Instagram. “Happy birthday mad child.”

While neither has confirmed the relationship, Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty had told ETimes in an interview, “I love Ahan’s girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty’s wife) doesn’t have a problem with that and they are happy.”

Athiya and Rahul even rang in the New Year together in Thailand, with their friends. It was fashion designer Vikram Phadnis who had started the rumours. He left a comment on one of Athiya’s posts, hinting at their relationship. “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” Athiya replied, “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!” Vikram then commented, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he later deleted the comment.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She followed it up with Anees Bazmee’s comedy Mubarakan. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

