From Shilpa Shetty’s lunch in Venice to Anushka Sharma’s pottery class in London, check out celebs’ vacation pics

While the summer vacation may be over for school students, Bollywood celebs and their families are still enjoying holidays overseas. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others are all chilling by the beaches or learning some new skills on their trips and we have pictures to prove it.

Kareena Kapoor, who returned to Mumbai last week from London to shoot for an episode of Dance India Dance Season 7, went back to England again on Monday evening. She joined her sister Karisma Kapoor and their friend Amrita Arora there.

Kareena was in Tuscany last month with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The family has been in London since where she was shooting for her film Angrezi Medium. She has since been shuffling between Mumbai and London every week.

Karisma has been sharing pictures regularly from the vacation. On Sunday, she shared her own sun-kissed picture and on Tuesday, she shared a picture with her sister and Amrita. “The trio @amuaroraofficial #bebo,” she captioned the picture. The photo showed Kareena dressed in a white floral dress and Karisma in a blingy red top.

Shilpa Shetty is on a vacation in Europe.

Actor Shilpa Shetty is also enjoying the best time in Europe with her sister Shamita Shetty, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. She shared a video of herself from Venice on Tuesday, in which she is seen feeding her son dessert while enjoying live music at lunch by the sea. “Basking and binging in the beauty of Venice ..Had the freshest tastiest tiramisu ever ..Like they say.. Molte bene!! #venice #italy #cruising #gratitude #family #famjam #holidays #sundaybinge #cipriani,” she captioned the picture. Shilpa shared more picture from Croatia on her Instagram stories.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares birthday pic in swimsuit from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor jokes she’s ‘basically gone for photoshoot’

Pictures of Anushka Sharma from her pottery classes in London also surfaced on her fanpages online. She is seen smiling while holding tiny pots in her hands. Her hair looks much shorter than before. She was giving company to her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in England who was leading Team India in ICC World Cup.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are now in Tokyo for a mother-daughter vacation. They were seen at the Mumbai airport and pictures posted on Shweta’s Instagram page show them already enjoying a rainy day in the Japanese capital.

Actor Katrina Kaif is also on a vacation with her friends in Mexico for four days. She chose the country’s blue beaches to ring in her 36th birthday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 18:40 IST