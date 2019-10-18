Gauri Khan reveals she designed Shah Rukh Khan’s jeans in Baazigar, actor says they were ‘quite a riot’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:48 IST

Many would recall the colourful jeans actor Shah Rukh Khan wore in 1993 film Baazigar. Turns out, it was designed by wife Gauri Khan. She has taken to design in a major way and at a recent event in Mumbai, revealed how she designed clothes for Shah Rukh in Baazigar. Shah Rukh posted a video clip on Twitter and agreed that the jeans in that film “were quite a riot”.

Sharing a video clip, Shah Rukh wrote: “They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!!”

In the clip, Gauri revealed that her designing career began with designing clothes for Shah Rukh in many of his earlier films. Gauri spoke to architect Ashiesh Shah at the BW Businessworld Future of Design Awards 2019 in Mumbai on Thursday.

A couple of days back, Gauri had posted two throwback pictures from the film and she had come a long way as a designer. She had written: “Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @kajol.”

Gauri has since branched out to interior designing and has reportedly done up the homes of couple of big Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Shah Rukh, whose last film Zero released in December, is yet to sign any films. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, bombed at the box office and was a major jolt to the actor. The film also stared Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

