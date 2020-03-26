Genda Phool: Jacqueline Fernandez makes singing debut, romances Badshah in this Bengali-Punjabi mix. Watch

bollywood

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah have come up with a new music video and it was released online Thursday afternoon. Titled Genda Phool, the song marks singing debut of Jacqueline.

Genda Phool is a steamy track which has a distinct folk melody fused with urban sounds. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the video opens with Badshah entering a festive venue as Jacqueline is seen dressed in Bengali tradition attire -- a white and red sari. As he begins praising her, Payal Dev joins Jacqueline and the two sing in Bengali.

Filmmaker Karan Johar launched the much awaited song today on his social media saying, “Here is the new @Its_Badshah track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is @Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is!!! ENJOY.”

Badshah, who has delivered a maximum number of hits with Sony Music India with songs such as DJ Wale Babu, Buzz, Mercy, Paagal and many more, is collaborating again with the label.

Badshah said in a press statement, “Genda Phool has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I have always wanted to create music that is relatable across the globe, I hope everybody enjoys the song.”

“I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song - Genda Phool. I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song,” he had said.

Recently, Jacqueline was seen in another music video--Mere Angne Mein--alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. She was seen as a princess in the video of the song that was sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.

