Govinda, Anup Jalota attend Alka Yagnik’s daughter’s wedding reception. See pics, videos

Singer Alka Yagnik hosted the wedding reception of her daughter Syesha Kapoor on Saturday who tied the knot with Amit Desai a few days ago. The gala saw several celebrities in attendance who came to wish the newlyweds. The new bride looked beautiful in a Sabyasachi gown while the groom chose a suit for the occasion.

Actor Govinda attended the function with wife Sunita. Evicted Bigg Boss 12 contestant Anup Jalota also attended the reception and was spotted with singer Madhushree. Actor Johnny Lever was also spotted at the event.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the wedding reception with wife and actor Shabana Azmi. The Fire actor looked ethereal in a heavy red and blue kurta-sharara with flowers in her hair. Among those from the music fraternity who came to bless the newlyweds was singer Ila Arun, who was spotted in her trademark bindi and ethnic ensemble.

Several other singers were also spotted at the event. Singer Nitin Mukesh came to bless the couple with his wife. Popular singer Kumar Sanu also made it to the do and wished the newlyweds. Udit Narayan came with his wife for the reception. Bappi Lahiri also came for the event with his family. It was a different sight to watch him in blue aviators matching with his blue suit.

Singer Himesh Reshammiya and wife Sonia Kapoor also came to wish the newlyweds. Sonu Nigam was spotted at the event. He looked a dapper in a double-buttoned suit. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde was spotted with his wife at the do. TV actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh also attended Syesha and Amit’s wedding reception.

The bride had earlier shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram. She had also shared a picture of her parents with the caption, My world here are two gorgeous people, in and out. To the most caring, selfless and understanding parents - I love you! Thank you for being as amazing as you’ll are.... Also, finally a GREAT picture of you two.”

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 15:45 IST