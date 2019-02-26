Gupt director Rajiv Rai plans to turn Kajol-Bobby Deol thriller into a franchise

When we saw Kajol in a negative role back in the 90s, it was not just her performance that impressed moviegoers - the film was equally appreciated for its twist. Rajiv Rai, director of Gupt, has now confirmed that he plans to turn Gupt into a franchise and make sequels of the Bobby Deol-Kajol starrer.

Speaking to Bollywoodhungama, Rai said, “I haven’t really written a version of Gupt but I have a concept that I might want to do in a few years from now. If I was to do Gupt 2 it won’t be a sequel as Kajol dies at the end and it ends happily. I wouldn’t mind franchising Gupt if the story I write is better than the first one with a completely different story. I might just use the title, the soul of the film and the names of the characters but story and cast wise it will be a completely different film. The idea is to show the audience a brand new film as they get bored watching the same thing. I have to offer them something new every time. It’s something like the Bhatts have franchised the Murder series.”

He also said, “I think what I am directing (and written) now is one of the best murder mysteries ever written. It’s a suspense, whodunit thriller, crime, action and emotional drama. I haven’t worked so hard because I am doing a comeback of sorts after years. My script is completely locked and bound with dialogues now. It’s a complicated idea and a difficult subject but it’s a movie with a controlled budget. The subject that I have worked out is not a sequel or remake. People have approached me for many remakes including Johny Mera Naam, Vidhaata, Deewar, Trishul, Mohra, Gupt and Tridev. I am not against sequels but right now the movie I am making is not a sequel of any of my earlier films.”

Gupt was a love triangle of sorts. Bobby Deol’s character, Sahil, was accused of murdering his stepfather Jaisingh Sinha, played by Raj Babbar. Sahil’s childhood sweetheart Isha (Kajol) gets angry when Sahil’s father announces at a party that Sahil will marry Sheetal (Manisha Koirala). The twists and turns form the rest of the narrative.

