Happy Birthday John Abraham: A Pankaj Udhas song to model hunt video, a look at his modelling days

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:20 IST

Actor John Abraham, who turns 47, has come a long way ever since he debuted in Bollywood with Jism in 2003. Though his debut film was a sleeper hit, his next few releases – Saaya, Paap, Aetbaar and Lakeer: Forbidden Lines – failed to set the cash registers ringing.

It was Dhoom (2004) that put John on the map. He vroom-vroomed into our hearts as Kabir, the mastermind behind a string of thefts around the city. Over the next few years, the actor delivered a slew of hits, including Garam Masala, Dostana, Force and Housefull 2.

John ventured into production with Vicky Donor in 2012, which revolved around the unconventional subject of sperm donation. The film marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Many of John’s recent releases – Force 2, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House – have been high on nationalism, earning him a reputation as the new poster boy of patriotism. In an interview with IANS, he said that such films were “absolutely worth it”, in the current socio-political environment.

“Patriotism is something that you must feel in your heart, and you project it in a certain sensitive, credible, sensible and responsible way in your storytelling. Jingoism is when you wear that on your sleeve. I think there may be some films that may go over the top in trying to be opportunistic, but if there is a wave of films that do address what the country needs to see at this point of time, I feel it’s absolutely worth it,” he said.

Before making it big in Bollywood, John won the Gladrags Mega Model Manhunt and was a successful model. During his modelling days, he appeared in music videos, including Pankaj Udhas’s Chupke Chupke and Hans Raj Hans’s Teri Jhanjhar Kisne Banayi.

On John’s 47th birthday, let us take a trip down memory lane and revisit his music videos and modelling days.

Happy Birthday John Abraham!

