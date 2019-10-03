Have you seen latest pics of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra?

bollywood

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai recently. Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport while leaving for an unknown location. Looking stylish in a brown tee and loose denims, Katrina walked in with a smile and waved goodbye to the paparazzi.

Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with co-star Rohit Saraf, returned from Delhi. The two were seen at the airport late Wednesday night. While Priyanka looked stunning in a magenta dress with matching heels, Rohit was in casuals.

Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf promote The Sky Is Pink in Mumbai on Thursday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Priyanka again stepped out on Thursday for the film promotions. Co-star Farhan Akhtar also joined her and Rohit for a shoot. All the three actors chose black for the evening. While Priyanka was in black co-ords, Farhan and Rohti opted for a semi-formal look.

Among others spotted at the airport were actors Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty. Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani has also returned from her Italian vacation and was spotted at the airport.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh is currently in India and visited filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his office. He was in a sky blue pants and hoodie paired with quirky sunglasses and a boombox for company. His wife and actor Deepika Padukone was seen at a dubbing studio in Bandra. She was in casuals paired with a long overcoat.

Ranbir Kapoor is also in town and was seen at a clinic. He was in a casual tee and denims paired with a skullcap. Tiger Shroff, who just the record-breaking release of his film War, was seen with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani on the day of its release. Both were twinning in black track suits and were blushing in front of the cameras.

Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor has resumed her fitness routine post her return from New York and was seen at her Pilates class.Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde was also seen post her exercise session.

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child a few weeks ago, stepped out for a lunch outing on Thursday. The two were seen twinning in black at a restaurant. Malaika Arora, too, was seen in a short white dress at a food joint.

Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde during their Pilates class. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Saif Ali Khan and Vaani Kapoor seen in Mumbai on Thursday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora, Kajol and Kriti Kharbanda during their city outings. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted in the city were Vaani Kapoor, who was spotted during an ad shoot. Saif Ali Khan is also busy with his work assignments and was seen at a studio in the city.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 18:32 IST