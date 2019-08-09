e-paper
Have you seen these latest pics of Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani at the airport?

Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar were seen at the Mumbai airport. Check out their airport looks.

bollywood Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone at the airport.
Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening. She was seen in an all-white outfit and dark sunglasses. She wore a large white coat over a white top and white jeans. Even her shoes were chunky white sneakers. Deepika is on her way to London where her husband Ranveer Singh is shooting for his film ‘83.

Actors Disha Patani and Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted at the airport. While Disha was spotted in a white T-shirt and sweatpants, Bhumi was seen in a denim jumpsuit with yellow heels. Actor Ananya Panday was also seen at the Mumbai airport in a tank top and blue denim shorts. She was sipping coffee from her mug when the paparazzi caught her on cam.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra hugs mother-in-law Denise as father-in-law Paul says ‘you just need to stop and take in the moment’. See pics

Actors Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari promoted their film Mission Mangal. Taapsee was dressed in a lavender saree, Vidya and Sonakshi were seen in black outfits while Nithya kept it casual in a blue dress. Kirti wore a white top on pink skirt.

Actor Genelia Deshmukh was seen with her mother in Mumbai and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter was seen on her way to her dance classes. Check out more celeb pics:

Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu at Mission Mangal promotions.
Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar and Disha Patani at airport.
Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari.
Shanaya Kapoor and Genelia Deshmukh seen in Mumbai.
Khushi Kapoor with her friends.
Sonakshi and Akshay Kumar at movie promotions.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 21:41 IST

