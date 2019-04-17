Have you seen these latest pics of Disha Patani, Suhana Khan and Malaika Arora?
Actors such as Disha Patani, Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora were spotted at salons, airports and their gyms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Check out pics.bollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2019 18:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Disha Patani made a super stylish appearance at a salon in Mumbai on Tuesday. She was seen in a white top and black pants. Also spotted in Mumbai was actor Sonali Bendre at a restaurant and actor Katrina Kaif was seen outside a clinic. She wore a white T-shirt and blue denim dungarees.
Several actors like Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan and Zayed Khan attended the launch of Farah Khan Ali’s book launch. Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife and Farah’s cousin’s Sussanne Khan was also seen at the event. Singer Sophie Choudry and actor Kim Sharma also posed at the red carpet. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was also spotted by the paparazzi.
Actor Kangana Ranaut arrived back in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after shooting for Panga in Kolkata. She was seen in a green saree. Actor Mouni Roy was also seen at the airport in a green salwar-kurta. She posed with some fans for selfies as well.
Also seen at the airport was Mouni’s Gold co-star Akshay Kumar with his wife and author Twinkle Khanna. The couple was reportedly in Germany for hydrotherapy treatment. Television host and reality show judge Malaika Arora was seen outside her gym.
Actor Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor were spotted at the screening of their latest film, Kalank. Film’s producer Karan Johar also attended the event with the young stars. Actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were also seen at a party after completing the shoot for their film Jabariya Jodi.
First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:00 IST