Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani launch their latest ad together. Watch cool new dance video here

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have shared screen space yet again, this time for a music video as part of an ad campaign. As part of Pepsi’s 2019 Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign, the anthem also features star rapper Badshah and has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

Disha, who has starred with Tiger in Baaghi 2 and some music videos as well, said the campaign reflects the “cool attitude and swag of the youth”. The two are also rumoured to be dating. Watch the video:

“The song is effortless, peppy and extremely relatable. The dance steps, the music, the colours and the costumes all come together to add to the perkiness of the song. I can honestly say I have never enjoyed shooting for a song so much in my life. I hope people enjoy watching the song as much as I have enjoyed performing for it,” the actress, who is more than friends with Tiger, said in a statement.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets into diva mode, stuns in a new picture

Ahmed said “Har ghoont mein swag” is the “youth anthem” it sets out to be.“Today’s new generation is armed with self-belief and swag. They are effortlessly cool and don’t hesitate to stand up for what they believe in. We have showcased this very attitude in the music video. I had an absolute blast working with Disha, Tiger and Badshah and that fun translates on-screen,” he added.

Disha said she was nervous about working with Tiger. “I am thankful to Ahmed Khan for making me look confident. I am always nervous while working with Tiger. He dances really well and fast and to match up to to him I have to work very hard,” she said.

Check out more pictures from the launch event:

Tiger and Disha dancing at the launch event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tiger and Disha with their fans. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating in real life. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani with Ahmed Khan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 09:43 IST