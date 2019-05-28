Have you seen these latest pics of Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood stars?

Seems like Tuesday was ‘ethnic wear day’ for Bollywood stars. Actors Sara Ali Khan and Mouni Roy were spotted in stunning salwar suits in Mumbai as they fulfilled work commitments or worked out with their trainers. Sara was seen with her instructor outside her gym in a blue salwar suit. She beamed at the paparazzi as they clicked her pictures. Mouni was seen in a beige salwar suit, stepping out of a casting director’s office in Juhu.

Actor Arjun Rampal treated his pregnant girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to lunch on Tuesday. They were spotted together by the paparazzi outside a restaurant. The actor recently threw a baby shower for Gabriella. Talking about how he met her, he said in an interview, “Ah, that’s a question to ask. We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked.”

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on confirming relationship with Malaika Arora: ‘I don’t want that story to be conveyed that we are still hiding’

Actor Katrina Kaif looked stunning as ever in a blue satin suit as she continued promoting her next film, Bharat. Earlier on Monday, she was at the sets of Super Dancer 3 with co-star Salman Khan. They danced with the young contestants and also with the show’s judge, actor Shilpa Shetty.

Sister Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside gym and their home. The sister flashed big smiles for the camera as they went about their buys day. Also spotted on Monday were Student of the Year 2 actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria at different venues. Both of them were wearing white T-shirts and denim combo.

Actor Soha Ali Khan was seen with her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore at her brother Saif Ali Khan’s residence. Saif’s daughter and son, Sara and Ibrahim were also seen arriving together. They live with their mother and Saif’s ex-wife, Amrita Singh.

Check out more pics:

Sara Ali Khan and Mouni Roy seen in Mumbai.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades outside a restaurant.

Katrina Kaif during Bharat promotions.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at gym.

Kartik Aryan and Malaika Arora after gym.

The team of 83 at airport.

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim.

Sanjay Dutt with his family.

Soha Ali Khan with mother Sharmila Tagore.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with Shilpa Shetty perform during the promotion of film Bharat on the set of Super Dancer Chapter 3.

Shilpa hugs Salman on Super Dancer 3 sets.

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria seen in Mumbai.

Daisy Shah, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar at airport.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 28, 2019 19:22 IST