Have you seen these pics of Disha Patani, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Rajput?

Bollywood celebrities were busy travelling, partying and hitting the gym on Friday. Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh was seen accompanying his mother Anju Bhavnani to Dubai. On the other hand, co-actor Alia Bhatt was snapped on an outing in the city.

Anju Bhavnani and Ranveer Singh at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez was seen at a restaurant. Wearing in a floral maxi dress, the actor was all smiles in front of the cameras. She will now be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive.

Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey, who is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, was seen visiting a restaurant with her mother.

Hollywood actor Will Smith’s son and singer Jaden Smith arrived at the Mumbai airport to perform at the Vh1 Supersonic festival in Pune. Also seen at the airport were Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zareen Khan.

Jaden Smith, Karisma Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Kiara Advani at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Zareen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput were spotted on their regular trips to the gym.

Actor Sunny Leone launched her new single Hollywood Wale Nakhre on Friday. Besides her husband Daniel Weber, actor Daisy Shah, television actor Hiten Tejwani and Rajneesh Duggal came to support the actor at the event.

Sunny Leone at her song launch. (Varinder Chawla)

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani was seen with a friend at a studio. The actor was in a sporty mood in shorts and crop jacket while her friend tried to cover his face on being spotted by the paparazzi.

Disha Patani with a friend. (Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 17:33 IST