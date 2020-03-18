Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra was against Esha Deol entering Bollywood as he ‘didn’t like his daughter dancing’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:26 IST

Actors and mother-daughter duo, Hema Malini and Esha Deol, were at their candid best when they appeared together on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. As they spilled secrets, Hema revealed that her husband and actor Dharmendra was strongly opposed to their daughter Esha entering the film industry.

“Esha was interested in extra-curricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that,” Hema shared, according to a report in The Times of India.

However, when Dharmendra saw the grace in Hema’s ‘nritya’ (dance) and the plaudits she got from people, he changed his mind about his daughters dancing and acting in films, she added.

Esha made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She has acted in a number of films including Yuva, Dhoom, Dus and No Entry. She was last seen in a short film titled Cakewalk, which released last year.

Esha appeared on the comedy show to promote her upcoming book on parenting titled Amma Mia, which will hit the stands on March 23. The book, which has anecdotes, advice and recipes for toddlers, marks her debut as an author.

“They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it,” she had written in an Instagram post, announcing her debut book.

