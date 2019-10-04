Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji: ‘We have Akhri Pasta in the times when pasta was not even invented’

bollywood

Writer Farhad Samji, who took over the direction of Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 from Sajid Khan after he was accused of sexual misconduct, has said he had no time to prepare for his role of the director, adding that he was told just a day before that he was to begin shooting the film.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Farhad said, “I was getting ready for an important schedule of Simmba and suddenly, I got a call from the Housefull 4 makers. They said, ‘The studio has taken a decision (of removing Sajid Khan) and we want you to direct the film’. I spoke to Rohit Shetty before coming on board this film. I didn’t get any time to prepare. ‘Welcome aboard, aap parso se shoot karenge,’ I was told. It started with a Mumbai schedule, with a ready set for the period era. We also shot some of the present-day portions and the songs. I have directed a little more than 50% of the film.”

He added, “I was associated with the film as a writer since its inception and it’s my habit to visit the set regularly as a writer. During the first schedule, I was present to narrate scenes to the actors. Creatively, I was on the same page since the first day and so, it never felt bumpy to direct the film. It was difficult on technical grounds because the most important part—the period era—was not shot. I knew that the punches and humour would flow organically, but getting the look right was important. Sajid Nadiadwala was there with me throughout, and our rapport now goes beyond that of a writer/director and a producer. He is like a mentor to me.”

Farhad, who has earlier directed a few webseries and will also helm Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey, talked about keeping the punches fresh in the upcoming film that spans over two different eras - one in the fourteenth century and the other one in the current age. “We have the character of Akhri Pasta in the times when pasta was not even invented (laughs). Punches-wise, the modern portion is funny, but one would find novelty in the period era as well. In 1419, there is Akshay’s character named Bala Dev Singh, who is bald. In the present era, we have made him a barber. The most attractive thing about doing a reincarnation comedy is that it hasn’t been explored till date. Our film isn’t a spoof, but a genuine comedy. People often associate Housefull brand with slapstick humour, but this one is a proper reincarnation comedy. It’s about how a character would react on discovering that his lover from a previous life is now his sister-in-law. It’s a situational comedy, not slapstick.”

