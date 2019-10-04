Hrithik Roshan calls War co-star Tiger Shroff a thorough professional, ‘I care a lot for him’

bollywood

Actors and War co-stars Hrtihik Roshan and Tiger Shroff seem to have taken their mentor-protege relationship off-screen as well. A day after Tiger said that he worshipped Hrithik, the Super 30 star has now called the young actor his best co-star.

Speaking with Bollywoodlife in an interview, Hrithik said, “He is exceptional, great. Tiger has some admirable qualities. He is the best co-star I have ever worked with. He is a thorough professional. Both of us admire and appreciate each other a lot. I care a lot for him.”

He also revealed that one of the hook steps of Ghungroo song from the film was actually not there in the original choreography. “Well, that hook step happened on the sets. It was not choreographed. Siddharth Anand was looking for something different. At the 20th take, I did something else and he liked it. It became the hook step,” says the star. Hrithik Roshan says the action sequences of the film were the toughest to shoot. “It took a lot. Before War, I did a couple of films where I did not need to be in the best of shape. The action scenes of War were damn tough,” he told the entertainment website.

Talking about working with his idol Hrithik in the latest film, Tiger told Hindustan Times, “Between Hrithik and I there was no ego. First of all there is an admiration. Me, of course, I worship him and he is very kind to me as well. So we had no ego. It was like we wanted to do what was best for the film and was best for our characters.”

Directed by Sidharth Anand of Bang Bang fame, War has been breaking records at the box office just in two days of the release. After humongous opening of Rs 51.60 crore on Wednesday, the film made an impressive Rs 23.10 crore on the second day, totalling Rs 74.70 at the ticket windows in two days. Clubbed for all languages, the film has earned Rs 77.7 crore.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:06 IST