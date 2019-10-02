War celeb review: Bollywood gives full marks to Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film, say the two actors are ‘beyond brilliance’

bollywood

The makers of action thriller War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, held a special screening of the film in Mumbai and the first responses are overwhelming. Directed by Sidharth Anand of Bang Bang fame, the film pits Tiger opposite Hrithik and features Vaani Kapoor in a glamorous role. Most reactions are praising the actors’ performances as “greatest” and “beyond brilliance”.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri calls Hrithik “God” while saying it Tiger’s “greatest act”. He wrote on Twitter, “#War is an action BONANZA! You have NEVER seen such action from an Indian film! @iHrithik is a GOD and @iTIGERSHROFF delivers his GREATEST act! Siddharth Anand mounts the film on a scale that’s truly a visual delight! @Vaaniofficial is stunning! Congrats @yrf on a BLOCKBUSTER.”

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was also impressed with Tiger and Hrithik’s performances. She wrote, “#War is a must watch guys!!! What an entertainer!!! Hrithik @iHrithik & Tiger @iTIGERSHROFF are beyond brilliance & a treat to watch!!! The action..OMG!!!Banging action, brilliant score!!! Kudos to the entire team lead by #SiddharthAnand the director.”

The film’s lead cast has tweeted requesting people to avoid spoilers when talking about War. Hrithik wrote on Twitter, “Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this.”

“Hi everyone! A movie watching experience is never fun when the spoilers are out. I request you all to protect our film #WAR and all our hard work, by not giving out any spoilers and allow everyone to discover it on the big screen. Hope you all enjoy it & give us lots of love!”Vaani tweeted.

Tiger also took to Twitter and requested fans, “Hey guys! Spoilers are never fun and it impacts movie watching experience and business. We have all worked really hard to make #WAR a big screen experience and I request you to protect our film, our work. Protect our spoilers and please give us lots of love! #WarReleasingTomorrow”

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 09:37 IST