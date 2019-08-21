Hrithik Roshan helped me overcome my stammer and gain confidence, reveals Sameera Reddy
Sameera Reddy has said that Hrithik Roshan noticed her discomfort while talking to people and gave her a book that helped her a lot.bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:33 IST
Actor Samera Reddy has said that Hrithik Roshan helped her overcome stammering due to which she used to hesitate to speak in front of people. Speaking on a chat show, Sameera claimed that Hrithik gave her a book that helped her gain confidence and improve her speech. Hrithik is also known to have struggled with stammering in the past.
A Mumbai Mirror report quoted her as saying, “Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person, noticed this and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech.”
Hrithik has openly talked about his speech issues in the past. “I’d practise every day to overcome the speech issue, I still do for an hour at least so that I can control the secondary actions like twitching and all. The unacceptability to stammering was not only bothersome in my childhood but prevailed till 2012, long after I had become a film star,” he said earlier this year.
He also recalled a time when he had to go to Dubai for an award. For his acceptance speech, he had to practice hard to say the word ‘Dubai’ and eventually did deliver it without difficulty.
Since her daughter’s birth, Sameera has shared pictures of the newly born and also long write-ups on her experience of motherhood for the second time.
First Published: Aug 21, 2019 13:29 IST