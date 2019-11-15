e-paper
Hrithik Roshan: ‘My script becomes fuel for days like that, when I don’t want to get up and work’

Hrithik Roshan feels no one expects him to dance in every film just because he happens to be a good dancer.

bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:02 IST
Prashant Singhh
Prashant Singhh
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan during the event at Embassy Tech Village, in Bengaluru.
Hrithik Roshan during the event at Embassy Tech Village, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
         

Right from the start of his career (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; 2000), he has been loved as much for his dancing talent as for his acting skills. So much so that Hrithik Roshan’s dance pieces — almost always — become the centre of attraction in his films. But the actor feels there is no hard and fast rule about featuring dance numbers just because of his presence in a movie.

“I think that’s an old thought process, which doesn’t even exist now,” says Hrithik, whose latest moves in the chartbuster, Ghungroo (from War), have been lapped up by audiences. “People are getting far more real about films. Our society is changing and at the end of the day, our films are a reflection of the evolution of our society. The collective consciousness is evolving and becoming more intelligent,” he says.

Before War, Hrithik had hits such as Super 30 and Kaabil, and both didn’t feature him in well-choreographed, dapper dance numbers. “See, our films are also evolving. And when you look at movies through that filter then you won’t expect an actor, who is known for dancing, to dance just because he knows how to, especially in films like Super 30 or Kaabil,” he says.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds: ‘There is no greater contribution to cinema than from India’

The 45-year-old actor, who was loved for his dance moves in films such as Kaho Naa..., Lakshya (2004), Dhoom 2 (2006) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) among others, says, “Filmmakers are only going by the audience’s instincts. I don’t think anyone is saying, ‘Oh, Hrithik hasn’t danced in Super 30. Why hasn’t he?’ That’s why, at the end of the day, it doesn’t affect anything or translate into anything.”

While Hrithik is on a career high and is set to complete two decades in the industry next year, he is clear that films “have to impact” him. “Otherwise, I can’t do them and won’t even be able to last for those 80-150 days [to shoot a film]. My enthusiasm won’t last because some day, you will reach a stage when it will be so hot and you are so uncomfortable that you will be like, ‘Let it go to hell and let’s get it done somehow’,” he says.

The Jodhaa Akbar (2008)  actor says that he would “never want to reach such a point in my life.” “If you are truly excited by a film, even at 45 degrees and when you’re uncomfortable and don’t want to do what you are doing, that script and that germ of an idea will just keep pushing you. My script becomes fuel for days like that, when I don’t want to get up and work,” he smiles.

