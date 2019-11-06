e-paper
War: Tiger Shroff’s slick new dance video to Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo will make you want to swing along. Watch

Tiger Shroff has shared a groovy new video of himself and two dancers dancing to War song Ghungroo that featured Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tiger Shroff pulled off some impressive moves in the video.
Actor Tiger Shroff has shared a groovy new video on social media that shows him dancing to his film War’s hit song Ghungroo. The song was featured on his co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in the film and looks like Tiger always wanted to dance to it as well.

“Khalid ka dream sequence this ones for my hero and his heroine @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ choreo - @piyush_bhagat @varunn_sharma @swainvikram,” he captioned the video. In it, Tiger is seen dressed in a black shirt and green pants and a hat. He is joined by two other dancers who match steps with him to the song. Watch their slick new dance video here:

 

Ghungroo is one of the biggest hits of the year and has raked in 113 million views on YouTube. The colourful video was shot on the beaches of Positano on the Amalfi Coast. Watch the song here:

 

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan is called ‘unemployed’ by a troll, actor’s response is dignity itself

War has minted over Rs 300 crore in India. Both Hrithik and Tiger celebrated the film’s success with a special event and called the film monumental for their careers. Hrithik says War has redefined action films and action genre forever in India.“I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that ‘War’ has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India,” Hrithik said.

Tiger said: “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”

