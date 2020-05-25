Hrithik Roshan once said Salman Khan had a ‘victim syndrome’: ‘He feels everyone is conspiring against him’

bollywood

Before Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, Salman Khan took him under his wing and gave him tips on bodybuilding. However, their friendship went through a rough patch a decade later, when Salman made some not-so-nice comments about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish (2010), starring Hrithik.

Shortly after this, Hrithik came on Koffee With Karan with his then wife Sussanne Khan (the episode aired in January 2011), and said that Salman seemed to have a persecution complex. During the rapid fire round, when asked what he would take away from Salman if he was a real-life superhero, Hrithik said, “You know, everyone loves him but he feels everyone is conspiring against him, so I think there is a ‘victim syndrome’ which I will take away.”

Hrithik was then asked what he would do if he woke up as Salman, to which he said, “Hold a press conference and announce how much I love Hrithik Roshan.”

The friction between Hrithik and Salman began when the latter made some nasty comments about Guzaarish. “Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya (There was a fly buzzing around in the film but not even a mosquito went to watch it. Not even a dog went to watch it),” he reportedly said at an event, referring to the film’s poor box office collection.

A hurt Hrithik then told The Times of India in an interview, “I’ve always known Salman to be a good man, someone I’ve looked up to and admired and still do. He’s always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it’s not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours.”

“In my opinion a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should in fact make you more gracious and loving,” he added.

Eventually, with the passage of time, Hrithik and Salman decided to let bygones be bygones and patched up. Just a few months ago, Hrithik came on Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman, to promote his film War.

