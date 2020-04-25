Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie shares tips for a perfect fitness regime, watch videos

bollywood

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan - who is quite a fitness freak - has shared new videos that is sure to give you the perfect inspiration required to keep it going even amid a lockdown.

One of the videos shows Pinkie walking, with her face all wet with sweat - perhaps with the exercise she has been doing. We can also see glimpses of their garden and flowers. She says, “This is so beautiful, we see plants, flowers..sunset. So beautiful. I hope you are walking with me. Not just walk. Walk, jump, climb the steps, whatever. Just do it. Your body needs to move. Your body needs to flourish too.Look at the mother nature, just never stops.”

In another video, Pinkie says, “This is another thing I have started - walking backwards. It is so good for your hamstrings, you can feel the stretch. You can feel the burn, and how! It is amazing!” We can see her walk backwards in the video.

Sharing the videos, Pinkie wrote on Instagram, “#peaceofmind #be in gratitude always#signingoff #stay blessed#.”

Pinkie often shares her workout videos online, giving the perfect fitness inspiration to fans. She even inspires her family - actor son Hrithik and his sons Hredhaan and Hrehaan to adopt healthier lifestyle. She often posts videos of her rigourous workout sessions on Instagram.

Talking about the family’s fitness regime, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Mom and I are getting a lot more involved with our fitness now and we can already feel the results. Marika has been making us do various types of fun exercises and she has created a fitness chart for us to follow. In fact, the gym has now become a meeting point for the entire family.”

