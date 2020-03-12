e-paper
Hrithik Roshan showers love as mom Pinkie shares pic of herself climbing a tree at the age of 65

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan showers love as mom Pinkie tries to climb a tree. Check out the Instagram post here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 12, 2020 09:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pinkie Roshan climbs a tree.
         

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has not only added to the family name and fame but also motivated his own mother to get into the fitness mode. In a recent Instagram post, his mom Pinkie Roshan can be seen climbing a tree and Hrithik has showered love on the post. She is 65.

Sharing the picture, Pinkie wrote, “#tryingisbetterthannothing #a step forward to achieving the goal#,” and son Hrithik was quick to respond with, “Love.” He also posted a heart emoji. Dressed in white top and denims, Pinkie can be seen trying to climb a huge tree.

Hrithik and Pinkie have often teamed up for their fitness sessions and have also shared pics and videos on social media. Earlier, in 2018, the actor had shared an inspiring video of his mom lifting weights. “Sharing the video, Hrithik captioned it: “I don’t know whether to take this as inspiration, motivation or COMPETITION! You make me so proud mom! Love you and thank you for being my mother #Repost @pinkieroshan with @get_repost,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

Recently, Hrithik also shared a picture with the women in his team, and thanked them. “I really don’t think any of my days would work without the work of this team ! Gratitude cause they make me work harder . #amazingpeople #amazingteam #amazingwomen.”

Hrithik has been in a holiday mood for a while now. He recently posted a picture with his team members from Dubai. The actor has now returned to Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik wrote: “Men at sea. @iam_sentinel @swapneelhazare .#dowhatmovesyou #keepexploring.” The picture shows Hrithik along with his bodyguard Mayur Shettigar and his personal trainer Swapneel Hazare. They point to the camera and look to be in a rather cheerful mood as they click the selfie.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War where he was pitted against Tiger Shroff. The film was a major box office success and brought Hrithik’s second hit in 2019, after Vikas Bahl’s Super 30. Hrithik played a mathematician - based on Bihar’s Anand Kumar in the film that also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi.

