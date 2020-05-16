e-paper
Hrithik Roshan takes to fasting, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar dies

Hrithik Roshan takes to fasting, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar dies

From the death of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar to Hrithik Roshan’s new fitness formula, here are top news from world of entertainment.

bollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 11:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top news from world of entertainment.
Here are top news from world of entertainment.
         

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar dies of heart attack, Chetan Hansraj and Rakesh Paul express shock

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar died of a heart attack on Friday. Several members of the television industry such as Rakesh Paul, Chetan Hansraj, Vineet Raina and Surbhi Tiwari have expressed their condolences, according to a Times of India report.

(Read full story here)

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Actor delivered an all-time great debut performance in Masaan, his father couldn’t believe his talent

Even Vicky Kaushal’s father wasn’t sure of his talent until he saw Vicky’s debut film, Masaan. Vicky’s father, the action director Sham Kaushal, said that he wasn’t sure what the casting directors saw in his son, and believed them only when the reviews came in. Vicky was a star, and he was here to stay.

(Read full story here)

Sonakshi Sinha auctions her artwork to help daily wage workers

In an effort to help the daily wage earners amid lockdown, actor Sonakshi Sinha has auctioned her artwork including - digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings in her ‘Bid for Good’ initiative to provide ration to daily wage workers.

(Read full story here)

Hrithik Roshan fasts for 23 hours to stay healthy, shares his lockdown look

Actor Hrithik Roshan is keeping health and fitness first even during the lockdown. On Friday, he shared a new post on Instagram about how he pulled off a 23-hour fast. “23hour fast. #healthyliving #resilience #disciplineequalsfreedom,” he wrote in his post which included a new selfie and a screenshot of an app monitoring his fast. The selfie shows Hrithik winking for the camera. The hair on his temples and in his beard appear to be greying amid the lockdown.

(Read full story here)

Anurag Kashyap calls Paatal Lok India’s best crime thriller: ‘I am so inspired’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is mighty impressed with the latest web series, Paatal Lok which is features Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Anushka Sharma has produced the series directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The show also features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

(Read full story here)

