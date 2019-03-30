HT India’s Most Stylish: From Ranveer Singh’s dance to Twinkle Khanna’s funny speech, the 5 best moments of the night

Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and others had the greatest time at the HT India’s Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai on Friday. Here are the top five moments of the night:

Ranveer accepts award from Kapil Dev

Ranveer accepted the HT India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award from former cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer will soon play the cricketer in his upcoming film, ‘83. “Abhi to party shuru hui hai, mic mere haath mei aaya hai. I feel amazing accepting award from the legend, Kapil Dev. How am I going to look this handsome, he is the next character I am playing. I am hoping to make him proud,” Ranveer said.

Twinkle Khanna makes fun of Karan Johar

Twinkle Khanna won the HT Most Stylish author award. She said, “Steve jobs wore black turtleneck everyday of his life and he was a genius, Karan has never repeated the same dress so I don’t know what it says about him.” Twinkle dubbed Karan and herself Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh dance with Ayushmann Khurrana

Ranveer and Akshay matched dance steps as Ayushmann Khurrana sang some hit retro numbers. They were also joined on stage by Ayushmann’s brother, Apaarshakti.

Shah Rukh and Gauri share their secrets

Gauri made a hilarious revelation about Shah Rukh and said that he takes much longer than her to get ready. “Every time we are stepping out, I am ready in 20 minutes but he takes 2-3 hours. Tonight, I put in a lot of effort and took three hours and he took six,” she said.

Akshay receives award from Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia handed the HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) award to her son-in-law Akshay Kumar and called him her son.

