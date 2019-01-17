 Husband Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone call Tahira Kashyap ‘hottie’ after her bald-is-beautiful selfies
Deepika Padukone and Sonali Bendre have praised Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap for her inspiring post on shaving her head after cancer diagnosis.

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2019 14:03 IST
Hindustan Times
Tahira Kashyap shaved her head after growing tired of hair extensions. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer.(Instagram)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, bravely introduced her new bald look to the world on Wednesday. Her pictures have been praised by many Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Sonali Bendre and Hrithik Roshan.

“Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is & it’s so liberating, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had go bald, but this feels good,” she tweeted.

Doting husband Ayushmann seemed to be in awe of her new look. He shared the same post on Twitter and called his wife ‘Hottie’. Hrithik Roshan also re-shared the post on his handle and captioned it, “Amazing”. Deepika Padukone too found Tahira’s new look “HOT!!!” Sacred Games’ Kubra Sait and author Twinkle Khanna called her ‘gangsta’. Check out more tweets:

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, last year. She has been open about her diagnosis and treatment over the months. Last week, Tahira took to social media to share her joy as she underwent her final chemotherapy session. “Can’t keep calm!!! Last and final chemo! F**k yesss!! It’s been some journey. The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time. Thank you to each one who has been praying for me! Lots of love and prayers from my end to each one of you! My heart is bouncing with joy and gratitude,” she had written.

(With input from ANI)

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 14:03 IST

