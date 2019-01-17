Husband Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone call Tahira Kashyap ‘hottie’ after her bald-is-beautiful selfies

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, bravely introduced her new bald look to the world on Wednesday. Her pictures have been praised by many Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Sonali Bendre and Hrithik Roshan.

“Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is & it’s so liberating, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had go bald, but this feels good,” she tweeted.

Doting husband Ayushmann seemed to be in awe of her new look. He shared the same post on Twitter and called his wife ‘Hottie’. Hrithik Roshan also re-shared the post on his handle and captioned it, “Amazing”. Deepika Padukone too found Tahira’s new look “HOT!!!” Sacred Games’ Kubra Sait and author Twinkle Khanna called her ‘gangsta’. Check out more tweets:

More power to you! Lots of love and hugs...#SwitchOnTheSunshine https://t.co/2C8J0Zkur0 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) January 16, 2019

You look like a gangsta Mz Tahira !! Awesome 😍 https://t.co/W4Sd2a4N5F — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 16, 2019

Girl I have the same glasses but I look like a granny in them and you look super-cool! Sending you a big big hug - You are amazing! https://t.co/rf2jBSjE50 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 16, 2019

Brave, bold and beautiful !! Fan for life @tahira_k ♥️🐯 https://t.co/3pahoP4WMa — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 17, 2019

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, last year. She has been open about her diagnosis and treatment over the months. Last week, Tahira took to social media to share her joy as she underwent her final chemotherapy session. “Can’t keep calm!!! Last and final chemo! F**k yesss!! It’s been some journey. The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time. Thank you to each one who has been praying for me! Lots of love and prayers from my end to each one of you! My heart is bouncing with joy and gratitude,” she had written.

