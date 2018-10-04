Mira Rajput shares Sapna Pabbi’s message in support of Tanushree Dutta

Mira Rajput has shared Sapna Pabbi’s post in support of Tanushree Dutta. In an Instagram photo on Friday, Shahid Kapoor’s wife reposted Sapna’s message.

“This is my voice and my opinion about something I feel very strongly about - I’ve tried very hard to edit it and ensure it’s well written and diplomatic but it’s just not happening. So here’s the heart that I wear on my sleeve, writing the words I feel for real,” Sapna wrote.

“I believe Tanushree - I feel like there’s something we are missing here. A point that we fail to acknowledge and own up to. Where were all the women when this was happening?” she continued.

Tanushree had recently accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of 2008’s Horn OK Pleassss. Nana, denying the accusations, has sued Tanushree for defamation.

A wave of Bollywood actors - mostly women - have voiced their support for Tanushree. Stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Farhan Akhtar have condemned sexual harassment in the industry and have stressed the importance of believing women.

Tanushree has since accused filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of misbehaving with her on the set of 2005’s Chocolate. She thanked actors Irrfan and Suniel Shetty of standing up for her on the occasion. Agnihotri has also sued her for defamation.

Reacting to receiving legal notices from both Nana and Agnihotri, Tanushree in a statement to the media said, “This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment,humiliation and injustice in India. Both Nana’s and Vivek Agnihotri’s teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms.”

Mira has in the past attracted criticism for her comments on feminism. “The new wave of feminism is aggressive and destructive. There is a term called ‘feminazi’ which is now becoming the female equivalent of a male chauvinist,” she told India Today and was slammed for comments about housewives.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 21:06 IST